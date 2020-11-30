Cyberpunk 2077's DLC will now be revealed after launch CD Projekt RED has delayed the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077's DLC until after the game's launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is less than two weeks away, as we’re set to finally see everything that CD Projekt RED has been working on for the last several years. However, the journey won’t end when fans eventually roll credits on Cyberpunk 2077, as the developers have already stated clear intentions to bring DLC and story expansions in the future. Though they originally planned to reveal the DLC before launch, CD Projekt RED will now announce the game’s additional content after it releases next week.

During a recent earnings call, CD Projekt RED President Adam Kiciński confirmed the developer’s change in plans. "We decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects," he said. The devs had originally planned to announce Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC before release, but the game’s numerous delays led CDPR to keep those details to themselves for a while longer. From a PR aspect, it’s quite likely that CDPR would’ve gotten some sour responses for revealing DLC for a game that’s yet to come out, especially after nearly a year of delays.

We don’t know when Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion will arrive, but that news will come in Q1 of next year. It’s during this window that CDPR will also share more information on the game’s multiplayer component, which is currently slated to launch in 2022. "It will happen in Q1 next year, and that will be after releasing Cyberpunk and that will be the right moment to discuss deeper or all key aspects around future releases."

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on December 10 on PC, as well as current and last-gen platforms after a series of delays. For more updates and some helpful guides on the sprawling RPG, be sure to bookmark our Cyberpunk 2077 topic page.