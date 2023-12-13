How to get the Claw x-MOD2 - Cyberpunk 2077 Suppress your fear of heights to obtain this iconic melee weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.

Several new iconic weapons made their way into Update 2.1, adding more for players to track down in Cyberpunk 2077. One of the new weapons is the Claw x-MOD2, an iconic axe that packs a punch when thrown. Obtaining this special melee weapon is easier said than done, however. This guide will explain how to go about getting the Claw x-MOD2 weapon variant in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get the Claw x-MOD2



Source: CD Projekt Red

The Claw x-MOD2 is found at the top of the Heavy Hearts Club pyramid in Dogtown. This means you will need to own the Phantom Liberty expansion and have access to Dogtown in order to get this weapon.

To get to the top of the pyramid, you must jump and climb up the neon bulbs on the pyramid’s outer surface. Head to the upper walkway that wraps around the outside of the building by taking the stairs across the street or scaling the nearby scaffolding. This will allow you to reach the base of the pyramid.



Source: CD Projekt Red

Jump to grab onto the neon bulbs and pull yourself up. Continue jumping and climbing until you reach the top. Keep an eye out for broken bulbs, as these can be easier to grab onto than the others. If you angle yourself just right, you can walk up the bulbs lining one of the pyramid corners straight to the top.

You will find the Claw x-MOD2 sticking out of the top point of the pyramid, where the beam of light shines from. Collect the weapon, then stop to take in the view before heading back down.

The Claw x-MOD2 is modified for improved handling and can be equipped with up to two melee weapon mods.