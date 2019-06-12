Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer shows off Deserted Island Getaway
Tom Nook presents players with his newest scheme in an all-new Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer, also featuring copious amounts of Isabelle.
Tom Nook presents players with his newest scheme in an all-new Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer, also featuring copious amounts of Isabelle.
Hang out with all your friends (and we mean all of them) as you explore your new island life.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch will allow you to fully customize your villager's face, hair, and more.