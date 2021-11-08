Vines - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn where to find Vines and what to do with them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Vines are a new type of resource in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This ropey foliage can be seen hanging around some islands, and while it is useful in recipes, it has another important function. Players that want to make their islands more accessible and create some unique items should definitely work on getting Vines.

How to get Vines

Much like getting Glowing Moss, you will need to use the new boat tour system introduced to the game in Version 2.0.0. A familiar character called Kapp’n is providing boat rides to nearby islands that are inaccessibly to Dodo Airlines. Not only can you find Vines on these islands, you can also find ingredients you’ll need for all the cooking DIY recipes.

Though you now know how to get Vines, the trick is actually finding them. They will spawn randomly on islands, so you may need to take a few boat tours to actually find any. Once you’ve got your pockets full, you will want to head back home and start using them.

What to do with Vines

Vines can be used in a number of recipes. Image credit: Nook Plaza.

As for what you can do with Vines, it’s all about crafting unique items and accessing areas of your island. That is to say, Vines can be used to climb up and down cliffs in a similar function to ladders. If the permanent ladders aren’t really your style (and you don’t want to use a ramp), then placing some Vines is a great option.

The other use for Vines is, of course, crafting DIY recipes. A quick look at Nook Plaza reveals there are quite a few potential Vine-related recipes for you to collect. There are things like woven-vine hats to make, vine ladders, even vine garlands and crowns. There are also a few rope items that utilize Vines in the recipe. Getting these recipes will require finding the cards in bottles, in presents floating through the air, or maybe even speaking to a villager who is making something using Vines.

Getting Vines in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will require a bit of luck. Players with the Happy Home Paradise DLC may even discover Vines on the Paradise Planning island. As for acquiring the recipes, that will also come down to luck. While you wait to discover more Vine recipes, read over our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide for a wealth of information to help you on your way.