Glowing Moss - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find some Glowing Moss in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and start crafting new DIY recipes.

Glowing Moss is a new resource introduced to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the Version 2.0.0 update. This is a rather visually enticing new addition as it gives off some nice light in the evening and can be used in various new DIY recipes. Here’s what you need to know about Glowing Moss, including where to find it and what to do with it.

How to get Glowing Moss

You will need to use the new boat tours to find Glowing Moss on random islands.

To get Glowing Moss in Animal Crossing: New Horizons you must use the new boat tour service offered by Kapp’n. This service is a direct competitor to Dodo Airlines as it takes you to random islands where you can find all manner of new resources, like items you need for all the cooking DIY recipes.

As for actually finding Glowing Moss, it comes down to luck. You will need to use Kapp’n’s boat tour until you find an island that has Glowing Moss. Alternatively, those who have the Happy Home Paradise DLC may find Glowing Moss on the Paradise Planning island.

Once you’ve found Glowing Moss, your next goal will be to find vines and start using them around your island.

What to do with Glowing Moss

Glowing Moss is an important ingredient in a lot of DIY recipes. Image credit: Nook Plaza.

With a fist full of this new resource collected, you’ll next need to work out what to do with Glowing Moss. Thankfully, much like all the other resources in Animal Crossing, there are plenty of things you can do with this new iridescent undergrowth.

There are a whole host of DIY recipes that utilize Glowing Moss. A quick look at Nook Plaza shows some 42 Glowing Moss-themed items in the game. You will need to do as you’ve done previously in the game and discover these recipes by finding them in bottles, having your character think them up, speaking to a villager who is making something using Glowing Moss, or even purchase a moss-themed item.

Working out how to find and what to do with Glowing Moss in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only going to take a little bit of effort. The real challenge will be collecting all of the available DIY recipes that can use this new resource. Check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide for even more valuable information to help you craft your perfect island.