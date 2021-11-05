How to go on boat tours - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Take a boat tour with Kapp'n in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so you can find some new resources.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons now lets players go on boat tours. These tours, captained by a new critter called Kapp’n, are similar to the Dodo Airline experience. They allow you to visit new islands where you can find resources, bugs, fish, and even ingredients and other valuable items. For players that are wondering how to go on a boat tour, we’ve got you covered.

Go on a boat tour

Going on a boat tour in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a relaxing and useful experience. Before you can set off with Kapp’n for a faraway island, you must first ensure Animal Crossing: New Horizons is updated to at least Version 2.0.0. Once your console is up to date, you should log in and enter your island.

Look for the pier on your map - this is where you will find Kapp'n. Speak with Kapp'n to go on a boat tour.

You can find Kapp’n in his little boat by your pier. Note that this is not the dock you use to get to Dodo Airlines – your pier will be on your island somewhere else. If you’re having trouble locating it, press ZL to open your NookPhone and then open your map app. Look for the tiny brown line – that’s your pier.

Go down to your pier and then speak with Kapp’n who should be sitting in his boat. It costs 1,000 Nook Miles to travel to a random, uncharted island, so make sure you’re continually getting more Nook Miles so you can visit as many as you want.

The bout tours that Kapp’n can take you on are a great way to discover new ingredients, which are needed in cooking and making meals. The boat tour is also how you will find Brewster so you can unlock the Roost.

Going on boat tours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great way to gather more resources. It might be a bit more expensive than a Dodo Airlines flight, but it’s a quicker process (plus, you get to hear Kapp’n sing). Stop by our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide for a wealth of helpful information.