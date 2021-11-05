New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Cooking DIY Recipes - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

An extensive list of DIY Recipes for Cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Bill Lavoy
1

Animal Crossing: New Horizons just added Cooking with its 2.0 Update, and with it comes a laundry list of DIY Recipes for you to craft. This guide will include all the Cooking DIY Recipes we’ve found so far, and we’ll keep adding to the list as we find more.

Cooking DIY Recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are broken into two categories: Savory and Sweet. We'll be separating the recipes in the same way and listing them in alphabetical order to make it easier on you if you're looking for a specific dish. If you'd like to find more recipes, talk to your villagers, go fishing, and shoot down balloons when you see them.

Savory Cooking DIY Recipes

Below is a list of Savory Cooking DIY Recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Aji Fry

Aji Fry DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Horse Mackerel x 1
  • Flour x 1

Barred-Knifejaw Carpaccio

Barred Knifejaw Carpaccio DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Barred Knifejaw x 1

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Sugarcane x 5

Carrot Potage

Carrot Potage DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Flour x 1
  • Carrot x 2

Flour

Flour DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Wheat x 5

Gnocchi Di Patate

Gnocchi Di Patate DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Flour x 2
  • Potato x 3

Grilled Sea Bass with Herbs

Grilled Sea Bass with Herbs DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Sea Bass x 1
  • Clump of Weeds x 5

Karei No Nitsuke

Karei No Nitsuke DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Dab x 1

Mixed-Fruits Bagel Sandwich

Mixed-Fruits Bagel Sandwich DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Flour x 2
  • Apple x 1
  • Orange x 1
  • Pear x 1
  • Peach x 1
  • Cherry x 1

Organic Bread

Organic Bread DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Whole-Wheat Flour x 3

Pesce All'Acqua Pazza

Pesce All Acqua Pazza DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Red Snapper x 1
  • Tomato x 1
  • Manila Clam x 1

Pumpkin Bagel Sandwich

Pumpkin Bagel Sandwich DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Flour x 2
  • Orange Pumpkin x 3

Sweet Cooking DIY Recipes

Below is an extensive list of the Sweet DIY Recipes we've found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This list is in alphabetical order to make finding what you need easier.

Brown-Sugar Cupcakes

Brown Sugar Cupcakes DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Whole-Wheat Flour x 1
  • Brown Sugar

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Flour x 1
  • Sugar x 1
  • Carrot x 1

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Flour x 3
  • Sugar x 2
  • Cherry x 2

Pancakes

Pancakes DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Flour x 2
  • Sugar x 2

Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie DIY Recipe Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Peach x 2

Now that you've found a bunch of new Cooking DIY Recipes, be sure to visit our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide. We're busy working through both the 2.0 Update and Happy Home Paradise, bringing you guides to help you navigate a world run by Tom Nook.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

