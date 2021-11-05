All Cooking DIY Recipes - Animal Crossing: New Horizons An extensive list of DIY Recipes for Cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons just added Cooking with its 2.0 Update, and with it comes a laundry list of DIY Recipes for you to craft. This guide will include all the Cooking DIY Recipes we’ve found so far, and we’ll keep adding to the list as we find more.

Cooking DIY Recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are broken into two categories: Savory and Sweet. We'll be separating the recipes in the same way and listing them in alphabetical order to make it easier on you if you're looking for a specific dish. If you'd like to find more recipes, talk to your villagers, go fishing, and shoot down balloons when you see them.

Savory Cooking DIY Recipes

Below is a list of Savory Cooking DIY Recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Aji Fry

Horse Mackerel x 1

Flour x 1

Barred-Knifejaw Carpaccio

Barred Knifejaw x 1

Brown Sugar

Sugarcane x 5

Carrot Potage

Flour x 1

Carrot x 2

Flour

Wheat x 5

Gnocchi Di Patate

Flour x 2

Potato x 3

Grilled Sea Bass with Herbs

Sea Bass x 1

Clump of Weeds x 5

Karei No Nitsuke

Dab x 1

Mixed-Fruits Bagel Sandwich

Flour x 2

Apple x 1

Orange x 1

Pear x 1

Peach x 1

Cherry x 1

Organic Bread

Whole-Wheat Flour x 3

Pesce All'Acqua Pazza

Red Snapper x 1

Tomato x 1

Manila Clam x 1

Pumpkin Bagel Sandwich

Flour x 2

Orange Pumpkin x 3

Sweet Cooking DIY Recipes

Below is an extensive list of the Sweet DIY Recipes we've found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This list is in alphabetical order to make finding what you need easier.

Brown-Sugar Cupcakes

Whole-Wheat Flour x 1

Brown Sugar

Carrot Cake

Flour x 1

Sugar x 1

Carrot x 1

Cherry Pie

Flour x 3

Sugar x 2

Cherry x 2

Pancakes

Flour x 2

Sugar x 2

Peach Smoothie

Peach x 2

