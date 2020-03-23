Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here, bringing all the joy and fun of the Animal Crossing series to the Nintendo Switch. If you’re diving into the latest entry of the franchise, you’re going to want all the help you can get making the most of all the new changes and systems. Thankfully, we’ve put in the hard work, so you won’t have to. Below you’ll find an assortment of guides and other info to help you get the most out of your deserted island package.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Below you’ll find an assortment of guides which will help you gather, make money, and expand your island like a pro.

Now that you have everything you need, be sure to check back here often for even more guide content as we dive deeper into Animal Crossing: New Horizons.