Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here, bringing all the joy and fun of the Animal Crossing series to the Nintendo Switch. If you’re diving into the latest entry of the franchise, you’re going to want all the help you can get making the most of all the new changes and systems. Thankfully, we’ve put in the hard work, so you won’t have to. Below you’ll find an assortment of guides and other info to help you get the most out of your deserted island package.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide
Below you’ll find an assortment of guides which will help you gather, make money, and expand your island like a pro.
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guides
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons walkthrough
|Everything you need to make it through the first day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
|Does Animal Crossing: New Horizons have co-op multiplayer?
|Find out whether you can play Animal Crossing: New Horizons with your friends on the Nintendo Switch.
|How to play with friends
|Get your airport up and running and learn how to play with your friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
|How to time travel
|Tired of waiting for things to finish? Learn how to time travel and skip ahead in New Horizons.
|How time works
|Get a quick 101 on how time passes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch.
|How to get the Fishing Rod
|Learn how to craft the Fishing Rod so you can catch loads of fish on your deserted island.
|How to get the Vaulting Pole
|Everything you need to know to craft the Vaulting Pole and start hopping over rivers.
|How to make Bells fast
|Use these tried and true methods to start earning loads of Bells quickly in New Horizons.
|How to get more inventory space
|Stuff more junk in your pockets by learning how to increase your inventory space.
|How to get the Ladder
|A quick guide on how to craft the Ladder, one of the most useful tools in New Horizons.
|When does time reset?
|Find out exactly what time each day begins in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
|How to build bridges and inclines
|Spruce up your island by learning how to build bridges and inclines in New Horizons.
|How to wake Gulliver
|Wake up that sleeping sailor on your island shores using these quick and easy tricks.
|How to buy and sell Turnips
|Come to terms with the stalk market and how to make Bells buying and selling Turnips.
|How to grow a Money Tree
|Plant Bells in the ground using a handy trick and you could reap quite a reward.
|How to get Isabelle
|Learn how to upgrade your camp with one of the best characters in the Animal Crossing series.
Now that you have everything you need, be sure to check back here often for even more guide content as we dive deeper into Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide