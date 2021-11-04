How to get the ABD - Animal Crossing: New Horizons You can now get an ABD and access your Bells on the go in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With the 2.0 Update now live in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can now get your hands on your very own ABD. The Automatic Bell Dispenser can be placed almost anywhere on your island, allowing you to withdraw Bells and not face the judging stare of Tom Nook. Here’s how you can get your very own ABD in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to get the ABD

The ABD is purchased from the kiosk in Resident Services for 9,900 Nook Miles. This can only be done once you have paid off all your loans from Tom Nook. If you still owe Tom Nook money, the ABD will not be for sale in the Resident Services’ kiosk. Yeah, the crooked Tom Nook always finds a way to get your Bells.

Once you purchase the ABD it will be delivered to your mailbox the next day. You can then place the ABD almost anywhere on your island, with a few exceptions. You can’t place it in the plaza where you haven’t been able to place anything in the past. You can place it on the dock at the airport. All the usual restrictions are in place here, but you can place it close to your airport. In fact, I put mine close to the airport with my Storage Shed so that I can organize my gear and snag some Bells before I hop on a quick flight.

If you simply can’t wait to get the ABD, you could also purchase it from the kiosk and then time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This will allow you to jump to the next day, finding the ABD in your mailbox. Just be sure to fix your date and time later so everything goes back to normal on your island.

