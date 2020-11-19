How to increase house storage - Animal Crossing: New Horizons The latest update for Animal Crossings: New Horizons brings more house storage. Here's how to get it.

The latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch brings a long-asked-for feature in the form of storage upgrades for your house. In this guide, we’ll break down how to upgrade your house storage, which you’ll want to do as quickly as you can.

How to increase house storage

By default, your house storage is increased every time that you purchase a new house upgrade. However, once you have picked up the final housing upgrade, you’ll find yourself dealing with a locked storage amount. Thankfully, Nintendo has finally released an update which addresses this feature with a new option to increase your house storage up to 2,400 slots.

You can talk to Tom Nook to increase your house storage size.

Those who want to expand their house storage space will need to speak with Tom Nook after acquiring all of the housing upgrades that you can unlock. This means you have an upstairs, three rooms off the main downstairs area, and a basement. When you’ve achieved this, go ahead and speak with Tom Nook again. You can select the option to talk about your house, at which point the option to expand storage will appear.

Now, it should be noted that you will have to pay for the storage upgrade at the time of asking for it. This means you’re going to need 500,000 Bells available. You’ll also need to have paid off any outstanding home loans you might have been holding onto, which means even more Bells. Once you pay for the feature, you’ll need to wait until the next day for the storage upgrade to kick in and appear.

Now that you’ve upgraded your storage, you have even more room for all the useless items that you want to collect. Make sure you check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide if you’re looking for more info what the new update has to offer, like the ability to sit down anywhere on your island.