How to sit anywhere in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to sit down next to your favorite villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch, fans of the game have been clamoring for new content and features, something Nintendo has delivered on time after time. The latest free updates to hit the game will bring some much-desired features, including the ability to sit anywhere on your island. If you’re looking to plop down beside your villager buddies, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know to sit down anywhere in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to sit anywhere in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While we’ve always had the ability to sit down in chairs and other chair-related items—like stools—the ability to sit down on the ground has been something on the wanted feature list for a while. Now, with the upcoming free updates, players will finally be able to join their favorite villagers next to the water, or just under the shade of that oak tree they love so much.

To sit down anywhere you’re going to need to head to the Nook Miles machine in the island’s Resident Services Building. Once here, scroll down the list until you see the Hip Reaction Collection, which costs 2,700 Nook Mile Tickets. These tickets are fairly easy to acquire, and if you’ve been playing the game for some time, you probably already have enough. If not, take a look at the Nook Miles app on your phone and then start completing objectives.

You can purchase the Hip Reaction Collection starting November 19, 2020.

Once you have the Hip Reaction Collection, open up your reactions menu and find the Sit reaction. This is how you’ll plop down next to your favorite villagers. Now all you need to do is assign it to your Reactions Wheel and then find a villager you want to sit down beside and activate it. Boom, you’ll plop your little booty down next to them and get to enjoy the island life with your favorite pals.

Now that you know how to sit anywhere in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, make sure you also check out our New Horizons guide for even more goodies and information. Unfortunately, the Hip Reaction Collection won’t become available until November 19, so we’ve got a couple of days left to wait.