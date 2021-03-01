How to get Mario items - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to get Mario themed items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now.

March brings a ton of new content to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Not only is this month the one-year anniversary of the game’s release, but we’re also getting a ton of Mario-themed items thanks to the latest update. Here’s what you need to do to get all the Mario items.

There are a plethora of Mario items to get in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and while the game does give you a Mario-themed wallpaper for free just for downloading the latest update the other items will take a little know-how to acquire.

There are several Mario-themed items available to purchase in Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now.

There are two methods for acquiring all of the Mario-themed items included in Animal Crossing: New Horizons latest update. First, you’ll need to be connected to the internet and have downloaded the latest update. From here, log into the game and head over to Resident Services where Tom Nook and Isabelle work.

Locate the Nook Stop terminal and open it up. Scroll over to the promotions area and then scroll down to find all the Mario-themed items waiting to be purchased. They’re all available in an unlimited quantity, though they will cost Bells to buy.

The second method you can use is done by accessing the Nook Stop services from your NookPhone. The Nook Shopping app can be acquired after buying 100 items via the Nook Shopping service at the Nook Stop terminal. This is the easiest way to purchase items, as you can access it from anywhere. Once you have the app, open it, and then scroll over to the Promotions are and purchase any Mario-themed goodies you want.

As with any Nook Shopping items, your Mario items will arrive in the mail the day after you purchase them, so go ahead and check your mail the next day to grab them. For more help, make sure you head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.