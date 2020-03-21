How to get Isabelle - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to get everyone's favorite residence supporter, isabelle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Isabelle is easily the most iconic character of the Animal Crossing franchise and at the start of your adventure in New Horizons, this perky residence supporter is missing from the faces of those that populate your island. Thankfully, not all hope is lost, and Isabelle will join the fray later down the road. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get Isabelle, though be warned; it’s going to take a while.

How to get Isabelle - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Isabelle is one of the community’s favorite Animal Crossing characters. In past instances of the game she has worked hard as Tom Nooks assistant to assist the player in a slew of different residential focused duties. Isabelle once more takes up her mantle, though this time you’ll need to work a bit to add her to the mix.

Isabelle will automatically join the staff of your island once you have managed to upgrade it quite a bit. After completing a series of tasks that require you to build a bridge, and even set up three new houses for villagers to move into, Tom Nook will take a few days to welcome new villagers to the island. This is when you really start to expand your island, and after all three villagers have moved in (around 3 days total time after you complete all of the houses), Nook will come out and make a special announcement.

Isabelle will join up after work on the new Residential Services Building completes.

The announcement includes the closure of the Residential Services Tent – which has probably been a staple in your daily process up to this point. The tent will be closed down for a complete day and will reopen the next day as a completed Residential Services Building. Tom Nook will also put out a new announcement about Isabelle joining the staff.

Now that Isabelle is on your island, you can talk to her about all kinds of things including issues with other villagers, and just general residential stuff. She looks happy to be living the island life, so make sure you stop by and speak with her every now and then to make her feel welcome. For more helpful info and content, head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides hub.