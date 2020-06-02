Get max Heart Crystals daily - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wedding Day event Learn how to easily get max Heart Crystals each day during the Wedding Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you’re taking part in this month’s Wedding Day event with Reese and Cyrus, then you’ve got quite a few items to earn throughout the rest of June. As you dive deep into Animal Crossing: New Horizons' biggest event yet, you’re going to need to know all about the Heart Crystals that act as the event’s in-game currency. If you want to purchase all the items in the Wedding Day event, then you’re going to need to get max Heart Crystals each day. Here’s what you need to know.

Get max Heart Crystals daily

Each day that you take part in the Wedding Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll have the opportunity to earn up to 11 Heart Crystals for the first seven days, and then up to 15 Heart Crystals for the remaining days of the event.

You can set up your wedding photo shoot nicely to capture that perfect photo.

This comes out to a total of 422 possible Heart Crystals earned each day, and you’re going to need around 265 Heart Crystals if you plan to purchase at least one of each of the Wedding Day items. YouTuber Abdallahsmash026 does a good job of breaking down the entire process, and we highly recommend checking out his video if you’re looking for a more detailed breakdown of the math that we’ve mentioned above.

To earn max Heart Crystals each day, you’re going to need to learn how to optimize your wedding decorating. Now, if you’re someone who enjoys playing dress-up with Reese and Cyrus, then that’s great and you can decorate the entire wedding set however you want using the theme that Reese picks out each day. But, if you’re just looking to make the most of the event without putting in too much work, then you can take a couple of shortcuts to do that.

Make sure you're putting down items that match the theme that Reese asks for each day.

Basically, each day when you talk to Reese she will pick out a theme and color mix for you to build a set out of. You’re going to then need to create a wedding venue – the reception or the ceremony – in the set that you have at your disposal. The easiest way to do this is to simply throw down a ton of the Wedding Decoration item on the walls and then chuck down one of each of the 11 different furniture types. We’re not 100% on the number of items you need to place down, but some YouTubers out there have speculated that you need at least 12 items in order to earn the maximum amount of Heart Crystals each day.

The biggest thing to remember when building the set for Reese and Cyrus is that while you can incorporate your own furniture, make sure that you’re mostly using the wedding items that they provide, as this is what will score you the points you need to acquire the maximum amount of Heart Crystals available each day. Aside from having enough items that fit the theme placed down, there don't seem to be any other requirements included in the Wedding Day event. In fact, you can take a picture of one of the walls and show to Reese and Cyrus and still walk away with max Heart Crystals for the day.

You can just throw a ton of items down that match the day's theme to easily get max Heart Crystals each day.

Now that you have a better understanding of how to get max Heart Crystals each day, you can check out our breakdown on how to get the Wedding Day event started, or head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more info and content.