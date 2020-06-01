How to start the Wedding Day event - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to kick off the special Wedding Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

June has arrived, bringing with it a slew of new fish, bugs, and even a new event for players to dive into. The Wedding Day event kicks off on June 1 and continues through the rest of the month, giving players a great way to take part in a new event to unlock some cool new items. If you’re interested in exactly what you need to do to start the Wedding Day event, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know.

How to start the Wedding Day event

Unlike most of the other events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there really isn’t much of an announcement for this one. Isabelle didn’t make mention of anything on my island, and I doubt that anyone else will see any kind of announcement either. To kick off the Wedding Day event, you’re going to need to make your way down to the Dodo Airlines counter and fly over to Harvey’s island.

After arriving on Harvey's island he'll ask you to handle the shoot for Reese and Cyrus.

Once you arrive at Harvey’s, Wilbur will point out a bit of commotion in front of the photographer’s house. Walk up and you’ll find Harvey talking to Cyrus and Reese. They’ll mention their anniversary and all of that and then Harvey will ask you to take care of setting up the shoot. This will kick the Wedding Event off, and it will continue throughout the rest of the month, allowing you to unlock more items as you go.

If you’re looking to collect more items from the Wedding Day event, then you’re going to need to take part in daily photoshoots with Reese and Cyrus. Each day that you take part in the event, you’ll need to play down multiple decorative items to maximize Reese’s satisfaction with the shoot. If you meet all the requirements that she sets before you, you can earn up to 15 Heart Crystals that you can spend on various wedding-themed items by talking to Cyrus.

You can buy the Wedding Day event furniture from Cyrus after completing photoshoots.

Now that you know how to start the Wedding Day event, get out there and start making new memories for Reese and Cyrus. You can also check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more great content.