New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

How to put on your work uniform - Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

You will need to put on a work uniform in Animal Crossing: New Horizons before you can start working at Paradise Planning.
Sam Chandler
1

The first time you start work at Paradise Planning, Lottie will automatically ask you to go upstairs and put on your work uniform. The next time you arrive, you might automatically go upstairs and try to put it on only to discover it’s a bit difficult to find. Thankfully, getting ready for work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise is simple, and putting on your work uniform is quick!

How to put on your work uniform

As mentioned above, the first time you arrive on the island and meet Lottie, she will direct you to go upstairs to the wardrobe and select your work uniform. This is where you can choose what your work uniform looks like by selecting any of the clothing options available – it doesn’t have to match what they were wearing. Pick your uniform, then press confirm to put it on.

work uniform animal crossing new horizons happy home paradise
The next time you arrive at Paradise Planning, tell Lottie you're ready to work and you will change in to your work uniform.

Now, the next time you arrive to do some work, you might go upstairs to the wardrobe and discover your work uniform is missing. It’s not in your clothing section, it will say your work uniform is equipped and you can’t take it off, and it won’t be in your bag. To put on your work uniform, go and talk to Lottie and say you're ready to work: you will instantly put your uniform on.

Once you learn this is how you put on your uniform, it’ll be so obvious. But now, you can go upstairs and actually tweak how you look. More importantly, you can get to work and start earning more Poki. There are plenty of goods to buy and a lot of islanders who would love a dream vacation home.

After putting on your work uniform and punching in at Paradise Planning, you can get to work designing homes. Remember to stop by our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide for a whole lot of helpful content, including coverage of Happy Home Paradise.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola