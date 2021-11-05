How to get Poki - Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise Fill your pockets with Poki, the new currency in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise.

With the release of the Happy Home Paradise DLC in Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes a new currency for players to earn: Poki. This new currency is only for use on the island where you’ll be designing the dream island homes for villagers and visitors. Players that want to purchase some of the unique goods in the store will need to start earning Poki and saving all they can!

How to get Poki

Completing a vacation home design will reward you with some Poki.

Much like getting more Bells, to get more Poki in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise you will need to get to work – literally this time! In Happy Home Paradise, you will be employed by Lottie at Paradise Planning where you will design dream vacation homes for islanders. Every home you successfully design will earn you several thousand Poki. Remember that in order to get to work, you will need to put on your work uniform!

The first home I designed was a relaxing reading room for a cheerful elephant called Eloise. Upon returning to the main office, Lottie paid me 6,000 Poki. This new currency is used to purchase the items in the office, which includes souvenirs (like chocolate) and other unique furniture items and décor.

The first vacation home I had to design was for Eloise, who wanted a relaxing vacation home dedicated to books.

It’s worth noting that you cannot use Bells while on the Paradise Planning island, you can only use Poki. Similarly, you cannot take the Poki back to your home island and use it to buy things there. Bells for home, Poki for work. At the start, it will take a while to get up a decent supply of Poki (especially if there’s stuff you want to buy), but by making dream homes, your supply of Poki will steadily increase.

Earning Poki in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise is as simple as going to work at Paradise Planning. Every successful dream vacation home you design will reward you with a lot of Poki. Take a moment to read over our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide, it’s there you’ll discover plenty more helpful articles.