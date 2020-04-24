Redd's art guide - Animal Crossing: New Horizons An in-depth guide to all of Redd's art and statues, including details on how to spot fake pieces in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have a whole new slew of things to worry about now that Jolly Redd has arrived with his Treasure Brawler to sell a ton of statues and art pieces. But, navigating the world of international art is no easy thing, and if you’re going to fill that new addition of your museum, you’re going to need all the best information. Thankfully, we can help you out. We’ve put together this in-depth guide to all the art pieces and statues, as well as broken down how to tell which pieces are fake so you don’t find yourself duped by that wily fox.

Redd’s art guide

If you’re looking to make the most of your time with Jolly Redd, the traveling scumbag of a fox that tries to hamfist fake paintings down your throat, then look no further. We’ve put in a ton of work – and so has the entire Animal Crossing community – to make sure that you have everything you need to succeed. That includes knowing what kind of paintings there are, which ones have fakes, and even how to spot a fake painting or statue so you don’t get duped.

The fake version of The Blue Boy (known as the Basic Painting) has a different hairstyle than the original by Thomas Gainsborough.

To make this guide extra easy to follow, we’ve broken down each of the pieces into a table below. Before we get started, though, here is a list of all the pieces that are always genuine.

Perfect Painting

Warm Painting

Twinkling Painting

Dynamic Painting

Great Statue

Proper Painting

Mysterious Painting

Calm Painting

Common Painting

Nice Painting

Flowery Painting

Moody Painting

Worthy Painting

Familiar Statue

Glowing Painting

How to tell if art is fake in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Now that those are out of the way, we can focus on the items that have fakes, and even how to tell which paintings are fake and which are the real thing.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fake Art List In-game Name Original Piece Name How to tell if its fake Scenic Painting The Hunters in the Snow by Pieter Brueghel The Elder The fake variant is missing one of the hunters and some of the dogs. Graceful Painting Beauty Looking Back by Hishikawa Moronobu There are multiple fakes confirmed for this painting. One fake has the painting looking to the left and a bit larger than in the original. The second fake has the woman looking to the right, but she's much too big on the canvas. Basic Painting The Blue Boy by Thomas Gainsborough In the fake, the Blue Boy has a full fringe along the top of his head. In the real painting, the Blue Boy has a few gaps between the pieces of hair that cover his forehead. Quaint Painting The Milkmaid by Johannes Vermeer The real painting has a small trickle of milk coming from the jug, while the fake one has a large amount of milk spilling out. Famous Painting The Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci The fake painting has a weird set of eyebrows. Serene Painting Lady with an Ermine by Leonardo Da Vinci The ermine in the real painting is white, while the fake has a greenish colored ermine. Moving Painting The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli The fake is missing a group of trees along the right-hand side of the painting. Wistful Painting Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer This one has multiple confirmed fakes. Each fake has a star-shaped earring, whereas the real painting has a circular pearl earring. One of the fakes has closed eyes as well. Jolly Painting Summer by Giuseppe Arcimboldo The fake painting is missing a flower in the bottom right area of the painting. The real painting has the flower protruding from the subject's chest. Amazing Painting The Night Watch by Rembrandt Van Rijn The man in the middle of the photo is missing his hat in the fake. Solemn Painting Las Meninas by Diego Velázquez In the fake version, the man in the background (inside the doorway) has his arm lifted up high, as if he is waving. The real painting his arm is not nearly as high, making it more horizontal than vertical. Scary Painting Otani Oniji The 3rd as Yakko Edobei by Toshusai Sharaku The fake version of this painting has eyebrows that are pointed upward. The real one has eyebrows pointed down to match its frown. Wild Painting Right Half Folding Screen of Fūjin and Raijin by Tawaraya Sōtatsu The fake painting has a white-colored figure in it. The real painting has a green-colored figure. Wild Painting Left Half Folding Screen of Fūjin and Raijin by Tawaraya Sōtatsu The fake version has a green-colored figure. The real painting has a white-colored figure. Motherly Statue Captoline Wolf by Unknown The tongue is sticking out of the wolf's mouth in the fake one. Robust Statue The Discobolus of Myron A band can be seen around the wrist of the fake statue. Gallant Statue David by Michelangelo The fake version of this statue is holding something underneath its arm. Beautiful Statue Venus de Milo The fake statue has a necklace around its neck. Ancient Statue A Doguu figure The fake version has an antenna-like object protruding from the side of its head. Mystic Statue Bust of Nefertiti The fake variant is wearing an earring. Rock-head Statue Olmec Head The fake version of the Rock-head Statue is smiling. Informative Statue The Rosetta Stone The fake stone is blue. Valiant Statue The Winged Victory of Samothrace The fake statue obscures the left leg. Whereas the real version has the bare left leg visible. Warrior Statue Terracotta Warrior from Emperor Qinshihuang's Terracotta Army The fake version of this statue is holding a shovel underneath its hands. Tremendous Statue Houmuwu ding The box is covered in the fake version of this statue. Detailed Painting Ajisai Sōkeizu by Itō Jakuchū The fake version of this painting is missing some script writting on the left-hand side. Academic Painting Vitruvian Man by Leonardo Da Vinci The fake has a stain in the top right-hand corner of the work.

Now that you have a solid idea of how to tell fake paintings from real ones, make sure to check out the real life pictures of each painting to double check things. Some paintings are also reported to offer multiple fakes, so keep a look out for anything that looks off in any of the paintings or statues that you can purchase from Redd. Sure, it might only be around 5,000 Bells lost, but you don’t want to waste a load of money buying fakes from this sneaky fox.

This guide was made possible by our own efforts, as well as the efforts of Reddit user Acadiaa and the rest of the fine folks of the Animal Crossing subreddit.

For more help, be sure to check out the rest of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.