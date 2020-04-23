How to get Redd to your island - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Trying to figure out how to get Redd to dock his Treasure Trawler at your island? We can help.

With the release of the Nature update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can now have more visitors to their islands in the form of two new vendors – Leif and Redd. While Leif will appear normally, some players might be having trouble getting Redd to show up on their island. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get Redd to come to your island so you can start purchasing pieces of art.

How to get Redd to your island

If you’re looking to get Redd to your island, then you’re going to need to accomplish a few things.

First, make sure you’ve downloaded the April 23 update, which introduces the Nature Day event.

Talking to Blathers about artwork will cause Redd to show up the next day.

With the event downloaded, open the game and make your way over to the Museum. Talk to Blathers and he’ll mention that he is looking to obtain some artwork to open up a new portion of the museum.

Once you talk to Blathers, Redd will appear at your secret beach the next day, bringing a slew of new paintings and other artwork with him.

The first day that Redd appears on your island, he might not be available to talk to at his ship. If he isn’t, head around your island until you spot the sly red fox exploring the local area. Speak with him and he’ll offer to sell you some artwork. His original asking price is quite expensive – almost 5 hundred thousand bells. Thankfully, you can talk him down in price, and he’ll end up selling the piece to you for a significantly lower amount of Bells.

This new piece of art will look fantastic in our museum!

With the new piece of artwork in hand, return to Blathers and turn it into him. If it’s genuine, he’ll ask you to donate it, and then start up the process of upgrading the museum.

Now that you know how to get Redd to your island, be sure to check out our guide on how to find Leif, and head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more great content.