How to find Leif and buy shrubs - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Spice up your island life by talking to Leif and buying some shrubs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nature Day is here, and that means we’ve got a ton of new content to check out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Alongside new Nook Miles challenges, players will also find that Leif the Sloth has appeared on the island, and he’s got a ton of shrubs available for you to purchase. Having trouble finding Leif? Here’s what you need to know.

How to find Leif and buy shrubs

Now that the Nature Day update has arrived, Leif can be found in the Plaza like any of the other vendors that visit your island on occasion. Unfortunately, like these other vendors, he’ll only appear if no other Plaza vendors are on the island. This means that Leif won’t be around if people like Label or Kicks have set up shop in the area outside of your Residential Services building.

You can plant shrub starts you purchase from Leif and watch them grow into beautiful blossoming shrubbery.

When you’ve verified that Leif is around, you can talk to him and start up a conversation. Alongside shrubs, Leif will also purchase Weeds from you for 20 Bells a bundle, allowing you to make much more money off of cleaning up your island than you could selling them to Timmy and Tommy at Nook’s Cranny. Of course, the big deal with this new vendor is the shrubs and flowers that he has available for sale each day.

Each day, Leif’s inventory will change, allowing you to purchase new types of shrubbery starts and new types of flowers. That makes this a great way to improve your islands look by getting ahold of new flower types and colors. If you’re missing any of the flowers, then it’s highly suggested that you buy any you’re missing from the vendor, as it will make decorating much easier.

Now that you know how to find Leif and buy shrubs, make sure you talk to Tom Nook inside of the Residential Services building to receive a special Hedge DIY recipe. For more help, be sure to head over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide, where we’ve broken down a ton of other great tips and tricks for players to get used to.