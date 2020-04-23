Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.2.0 patch notes - Leif & Redd arrive Big things have arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' newest update! Check out the 1.2.0 patch notes and prepare to welcome Leif and Redd to your island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.2.0 is finally here, and with it comes a welcome new cavalcade of fun and activities to explore throughout May. New vendors Leif and Redd have arrived, the Art Museum update is on the way, and all-new seasonal events are about to take off, starting with Nature Day today in the April 23 update! We’ve got the patch notes for the latest update here.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s April 23 update patch notes dropped on the Nintendo Support website earlier today. Obviously and easily the headline of the notes this time around is the arrival of new vendors Leif and Redd. Leif handles the Garden Shop where you can engage in all sorts of green thumb purchases and activities, including new garden shrubs. Meanwhile, Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler is pulling into harbor from time to time to share the latest eccentric art and other rare items he’s collected on his journeys. Just beware. Previous Animal Crossing games tell us Redd’s goods might not all be as quality as they seem at first glance. Other updates included the start of Nature Day and minor gameplay balances.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.2.0 patch notes

[Announcement] The April update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is now available! Meet new faces on your island and enjoy Nature Day, as well as upcoming seasonal events from April to June! pic.twitter.com/fbE20rIOTR — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) April 23, 2020

You can check out the entirety of the official Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.2.0 patch notes just below.

General updates

The following visiting merchants can now visit the island.

Leif (gardening shop)

Redd (Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler)

Added seasonal events.

Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

And that’s really all there is to it for these particular patch notes, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.2.0 opens the door for a lot of stuff on the way. Be sure to check out the full reveal of the April 23 update, including an upcoming Art Museum expansion and many more events on the way this Spring and Summer. Need any help with the game? Stop by our Animal Crossing: New Horizons walkthrough and guides to help with all of your island needs.