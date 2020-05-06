How to rearrange wall hangings - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Not sure how to rearrange wall hangings in your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? We can help.

While it’s easy to get lost working on fixing up the outside of your island, it’s also important to make sure you pay attention to the way that your house looks on the inside. One of the best ways to spice up the look of the rooms in your house is to add wall hangings. Unfortunately, the process can be a bit tricky, and in this guide, we’ll outline how to rearrange wall hangings to make them look just the right way.

How to rearrange wall hangings

If you don’t want your walls to be bare, then you can always add things like paintings, clocks, clothing, and an assortment of other things to them. This not only gives them a lived-in look, but can also raise your rating with the Happy Home Academy – sometimes called the HHA. Unfortunately, when you first place a wall hanging, it might not go exactly where you want it to. This is where the room customization screen comes into play.

You can rearrange wall hangings in the room customization mode.

While inside your house, press down on the D-Pad to change to the room customization tool. While in this screen, you can then press the + sign on your Joy-Con or Pro Controller to switch between floor and wall mode. If you’re trying to rearrange items on the wall, you’re going to want to switch to wall mode, then find the item you want to rearrange, and press and hold A to grab it. You can now move the item around the room however you see fit.

The room customization mode also makes it super simple to add items from your pockets, and even from the Storage area of your house, making it even easier to fix up your rooms with items like the Aluminum Briefcase and more.

Now that you know how to rearrange wall hangings, be sure to check out the rest of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more handy information.