Aluminum Briefcase - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Curious about the Aluminum Briefcase, what it does, or how to get it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Here's what we know.

There are a lot of unique items available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Originally introduced in New Leaf, the Aluminum Briefcase is a rather rare item than can be found in the line-up at Nook’s Cranny. But what exactly does this item do, and is it even worth purchasing? Here’s what you need to know.

How to get the Aluminum Briefcase

If you’re looking to add the Aluminum Briefcase to your collection, then you’re going to need to upgrade Nook’s Cranny to its second level – where Timmy and Tommy will start to offer a load of other handy items that you can purchase.

The Aluminum Briefcase can be purchased from Nook's Cranny.

Once you’ve upgraded the general store, keep an eye on the listings each day until the Aluminum Briefcase appears. The item will cost you 100,000 Bells, so make sure you’ve got enough saved up for it, otherwise you might miss out on it when it does come around. Because it costs so much, the Aluminum Briefcase will be available as a single item in your Nook’s Cranny, so make sure that no visitors purchase it before you do, or you’ll need to wait for it to come around again – or catalog their item yourself.

What does the Aluminum Briefcase do?

Unfortunately, if you’re looking for the Aluminum Briefcase to do something magnificent, then you’re going to be very disappointed. This item is purely a display item, and it can’t hold any items or anything. It does have several Gold Bars inside, which you can show off by placing the briefcase somewhere and then interacting with it by pressing A on your Switch controller.

Still, though, if you really want to look like a big spender, the Aluminum Briefcase is a nice-looking item, and definitely something that collectors will want to get their hands on.

Now that you know how to get the Aluminum Briefcase, and what it does, you can head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more helpful information.