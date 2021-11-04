Wooden Ladder Set-Up Kit - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Here's how to get the Wooden Ladder Set-Up Kit in Update 2.0 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you’re tired of carrying a Ladder everywhere you go in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Update 2.0 introduced the Wooden Ladder Set-Up Kit. This tool allows you to place a permanent Ladder somewhere on your island so that you can scale cliffs without having to drag your own, taking up precious inventory space. Let’s find out how you can get your hands on this new tool.

Wooden Ladder Set-Up Kit

Once you have Update 2.0 installed, head to Nook’s Cranny on your island and look in the cabinet. It’s there that you can buy the Ladder Set-Up Kit Recipe for 2,000 Bells. Once you purchase this, you can head to any workbench with the proper materials and build a Wooden Ladder Set-Up Kit. This will require the following crafting components:

Ladder x 1

Wood x 5

You can build as many Wooden Ladder Set-Up Kits as you please, placing multiple around your island to make traversal easier. It’s also worth noting these can be picked up and moved, so you don’t have to worry about them having the permanence of a bridge in New Horizons. Their existence pairs well with the Storage Shed, as you can keep your Ladder in your home’s inventory while you’re on your own island, then grab it from the Storage Shed – I placed mine near my airport – when you want to take a boat ride with Kapp’n. You might also consider an Automatic Bell Dispenser near your airport, although that has no significance to the Ladder discussion.

After your get your hands on a few Wooden Ladder Set-Up Kits and get them placed around your island in strategic locations, we encourage you to visit our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide. We’re hard at work adding new content to help you navigate life under the watchful eye of Tom Nook.