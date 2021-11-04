How to get the Storage Shed - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out how to get the Storage Shed so you can empty your pockets any time you like.

The Storage Shed is finally here with the 2.0 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This nifty little piece of furniture can be placed almost anywhere, allowing you to store items that will be directly connected to your home’s inventory. Here’s how you can get the Storage Shed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to get the Storage Shed

You can purchase the Storage Shed from the kiosk in Resident Services for 6,000 Nook Miles. You will find it listed under the Items category. This option will only become available after you visit Tom Nook and talk to him, choosing About my home… You will then need to make sure your home’s storage has been expanded to the 500,000 Bells level. Note that purchasing this expansion won’t cause your home’s inventory to increase until the next day. That’s also when you should see the Storage Shed listed in the Nook Miles option of the kiosk. You should also receive a DIY recipe for a Wooden Storage Shed in the mail the day after you upgrade your home’s storage to the 500,000 Bells level.

Once you purchase the Storage Shed, it will be delivered by mail the following day. Of course, this can all be sped up if you’re in the habit time traveling in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Once you’ve received the Storage Shed, it can be placed somewhere on your island, but there are a few exceptions. You can’t place it on Nook property, so to speak. You can’t place anything there, though, so that’s no surprise. I plopped mine down next to the airport so I could easily access my home’s storage before or after a flight.

Now that you know how to get the Storage Shed, be sure to visit our Animal Crossing: New Horizons topic page for more guides and news about everything Tom Nook gets up to.