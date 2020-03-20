How get a fishing rod - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to get the DIY recipe for the flimsy fishing rod and craft it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

One of the first things I want to do in any game that includes the option is get a fishing rod and start casting. This is as true for Animal Crossing: New Horizons as any game before it. Set me free on an island, in debt to Tom Nook or not, and I want to put my line and lure in the water and get to work. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get a fishing rod in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to get a fishing rod

A flimsy fishing rod must be crafted at the DIY (do it yourself) workbench that Tom Nook shows you. This is after you get settled, including setting up your camping cot and naming your island. When you’re free to walk around, head over and talk to Tom Nook. He’ll give you a few DIY recipes, and the first one is for the flimsy fishing rod. If you’re not sure exactly what we mean here, you can follow our Animal Crossing: New Horizons walkthrough to get to the point we’re talking about.

Once Tom Nook gives you the DIY recipe for the flimsy fishing rod, you’ll need to head outside and collect five tree branches. This can be done by picking loose ones up off the ground, or by shaking a tree and knocking some to the ground. Collect the tree branches, head back to the tent and DIY workbench, then craft your flimsy fishing rod.

That’s all you need to get started with fishing. For more help, visit our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide, full of useful content to help you pay Tom Nook back.