Stamp Rally guide - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know to complete the Stamp Rally in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

A brand-new event has appeared in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and players can dive in right now to take part in the special Stamp Rally from now until the end of the month. The Stamp Rally is a time of celebration, and you can complete a short series of objectives to pick up some nice rewards. Not sure how to get things started? We’ve put together this handy Stamp Rally guide to go over all you need to know. Let’s dive in!

The Stamp Rally is actually a fairly easy event to complete. Basically, you’ll need to head over to the museum and talk to Blathers to kick things off. Since the event is in celebration of International Museum Day, you’ll be touring the museum and completing a variety of stamp cards in order to unlock some nice rewards. Curious to know more about the rewards? Check out our guide on the Stamp Rally rewards for more info.

To complete the Stamp Rally, you’re going to need to acquire three stamps from each section of the museum – not including the art area. This means you’re going to need 9 stamps altogether to complete the cards and earn all three of the rewards.

You can get stamps from various Stamp Spots around the museum.

Each region has three separate stamp booths situated around them at various spots. These spots can change from day to day, and you can complete the event multiple times. However, the rewards for each completion will always be the same, and since the three plaques that you can obtain only sell for 300 Bells, it isn’t really a worthwhile time investment for farming money.

Once you have found all three stamp carts in an area, head back over to Blathers and speak with him to turn in the card. He’ll stamp it with the final completion stamp and reward you with your handy plaque to show off in your house.

Now that you know how to take part in the Stamp Rally, be sure to check out the rest of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more great content.