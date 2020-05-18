All Stamp Rally rewards - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Want to know what you earn for completing the Stamp Rally in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Here's a look at all the rewards!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Stamp Rally is live today in celebration of International Museum Day. As such, Island Representatives can head to their museum and speak with Blathers to take part in a special event complete with rewards and goodies. But what exactly do you get for taking part in the Stamp Rally? Here’s a look at all the rewards.

All Stamp Rally rewards

There are three possible rewards available during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Stamp Rally, and we’ll detail each of them below. On top of showing them off, we’ll also go over how to get all of these rewards during this week’s Stamp Rally.

As stated above, there are three rewards for the Stamp Rally, all of which are actually just plaques that you can hang on the wall in your house. You’ll find that there is one plaque for each section of the museum that you have to explore when taking part in the Stamp Rally.

Completing the Fossil stamp card for the museum will reward you with the Fossil Plaque, which you can see below.

Gathering all the stamps for the bug portion of the museum will reward you with the Bug Plaque. Check it out below!

Finally, the last plaque, the Fish Plaque, can be acquired by completing the stamp card for the aquarium section of the museum.

As you can see, each of the rewards can be situated on the walls in your house to show off your success at collecting all the required stamps during the Stamp Rally. Now that you know all the Stamp Rally rewards, you can check out some of our other helpful Animal Crossing content, like our guide to all the fish in the game. For even more handy info, be sure to make your way over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.