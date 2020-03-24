How to get the Museum - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know to build the Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch.

The Museum is one of the most iconic and important buildings you can acquire in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As such, many players will be doing everything they can to unlock this building as early as possible. Thankfully, you can unlock it fairly easily, so long as you have a little patience. In this guide, we’ll detail everything you need to know to get the Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to get the Museum - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting Blathers to your island should be one of your first goals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As such, to get this task done, players will want to focus on a couple of things early on in the game.

Here's a quick overlook of how you unlock the Museum:

Get the fishing rod.

Catch five fish or bugs and donate them to Tom Nook.

Wait for Blathers to arrive the next day.

Talk to Blathers and donate another 10 bugs, fish, or Fossils after he gives you the Shovel recipe.

Wait for the Museum to be built.

As you move through the first day or so of your time on the island, you’ll want to focus in on one particular thing. Instead of selling bugs and fish to the Nooks, instead donate them to Tom Nook. He’ll mention a friend of his that has an interest in collecting things such as bugs and fish, and after you manage to donate 5 fish or bugs, Blathers will call and move in the next day.

How to get the Museum - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Now that Blathers is on your island, he’ll reward you with a DIY Shovel recipe, which you can use to craft a Shovel. This will open up the option to dig for Fossils around your island. Look out for little marks on the ground and dig those up to find Fossils and other things buried in the ground. Take any Fossils that you find to Blathers and have him assess them. Any that you don't already have can be donated

Spend the next few hours after Blathers arrives and focus on catching more bugs and fish as well. You’ll need to donate another 10 bugs, fish, or Fossils to Blathers to open up the Museum on your island. After you’ve managed to do that, Blathers will close up shop for the time being and open up the Museum the next day.

Now that you know how to get the Museum, head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more handy content.