How to dream and visit other islands - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to dream and visit other player's islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' latest update.

The second summer update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons brings a few different things for players to dive into, including a new dream sequence, which will allow you to visit the islands of other players without them having to actually be online. In this guide, we’ll show you how to dream and visit other islands from the comfort of your home.

How to dream and visit other islands

If you want to dream and visit other player’s islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then you’re going to need an active internet connection, first and foremost. You’re also going to need to make sure you have the most up-to-date version of the game. You can ensure this by verifying that your Nintendo Switch console clock is set to internet time, and then by launching the game. It will download any updates if you are missing one.

Climb into bed and choose to sleep to dream and visit other islands.

Once you’ve verified the above, load in and then head to your bedroom. Climb into your bed and you’ll be greeted with a few different options. Choose to go to sleep and you’ll find yourself in a dream-like world with a new character named Luna.

Here you can choose to upload your own island to dreamland, or even visit other player’s islands. Since we’re focused on visiting others, you’re going to want to go through the various prompts and agree to any terms of service that Luna might bring up. Finally, you’ll be asked to enter a Dream Address. This code will be given to players when they upload their island in the dream world. If you don’t already have a Dream Code to use, then you can try it out with mine if you’d like. Here’s my Dream Address: DA-8649-3264-8885.

Enter the Dream Address of the island that you want to visit to have your dreams transport you there.

Unlike actually visiting another player, dreaming of their island will see it in a bit of a frozen state. Any chances made since their last upload won’t be visible. Essentially, you’re touring an old save file of theirs. But it does give you a way to explore some different island setups without having to worry about knowing that person or making sure they are online and have their gates set up for visitors.

Now that you know how to dream and visit other islands, head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more help.