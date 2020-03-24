How to get more hairstyles - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to get more hairstyles and brush up your look in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Customizing your character goes hand in hand with making your island unique in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. At the start of the game, players will find themselves locked in with a limited amount of hairstyles to choose from. Unlike previous games – which offered a barbershop later in the story – New Horizons allows you to unlock more hairstyles fairly early on. Here’s what you need to know.

How to get more hairstyles – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can unlock more hairstyles as soon as they are able to purchase items from the Nook Miles terminal inside of the Residential Services tent. There are currently two different types of hairstyle packages that can be purchased – all of which will cost 2,400 Nook Miles to unlock.

You can unlock new hairstyles with Nook Miles.

Players can purchase the Top 8 Pop Hairstyles package, as well as the Top 8 Cool Hairstyles package from the Nook Terminal once they have enough Nook Miles. Once unlocked, these hairstyles can be applied to your character at any point in the game – so long as you have the necessary furniture to do so. You can also unlock several new hair colors, which is available with the Top 8 Stylish Hair Colors package for 3,000 Nook Miles. These items can be purchased the same way that you purchase inventory upgrades.

On top of this, there are plenty of other hairstyles that become available simply from playing the game. In fact, if you manage to go several days without playing, then finally wake up, your character will have the Bedhead hairstyle. However, they will fix it almost immediately. If you’re a fan of this hairstyle, simply head over to any mirror to select it again.

Once unlocked, new hairstyles will appear in the character menu at any mirror.

Changing your hairstyle can help you really capture that unique look and feel in the Animal Crossing world. For more help with the game, make sure you also check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more detailed info.