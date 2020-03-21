Get more inventory space - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out how to get more inventory space in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are a lot of things to collect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and if you’re going to stock up on goods to sale, you’re going to need more pocket space. By default, you can hold up to 20 separate items in New Horizons. However, this number can be increased down the line. Here’s everything you need to know to upgrade your inventory space and hold more stuff.

If you want to acquire more inventory space (or pocket space as the game likes to call it), then you’re going to need to put in some serious hours (or time travel). To be able to upgrade your inventory space, you’re going to need to amass a number of Nook Miles – 5,000 to be exact. However, you can’t just go purchasing inventory upgrades right off the bat, you’re going to need to join the Nook Miles+ program first.

You can purchase the Pocket Organization guide for just 5,000 Nook Miles.

How to join the Nook Miles+ program

To join the Nook Miles+ program, you’re going to need to complete a couple of steps.

First, amass 5,000 Nook Miles and pay off your loan for coming to the island.

Secondly, have Tom Nook build your house.

Finally, talk to Tom Nook again and he’ll invite you to the Nook Miles+ program, allowing you to use your Nook Miles to purchase various things from the Nook Stop terminal.

Once you have joined the Nook Miles+ program and saved up your 5,000 Nook Miles, head back to the Residential Services Tent and visit the Nook Stop terminal. Here you can choose to redeem Nook Miles, which will show you a list of items like Nook Miles Ticket, a Custom Design Pro Editor, and the Pocket Organization Guide.

You can further increase your inventory space by picking up the Ultimate Pocket Stuffing guide.

The Pocket Organization Guide is what you’ll need to purchase to unlock additional inventory space. This will take you from 20 pocket spaces to 30. You can further upgrade your inventory later on by purchasing the Ultimate Pocket Stuffing guide from the Nook Stop for 8,000 Nook Miles.

