How to chop down trees - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you’ve been busy running around your island trying to make Bells to pay back Tom Nook, you’ve likely found a few trees you’d rather not be in your line of sight. Luckily, you can remove them, or even move them if that’s more your style. In this guide, we’ll show you how to chop down trees, or just dig them up and move them.

How to chop down trees

In order to chop down trees, players will need the Axe, not to be confused with the Flimsy Axe or the Stone Axe. The only tool that will chop down trees is just the Axe. To get this, players must buy the Pretty Good Tool Recipes for 3,000 Nook Miles. This can only be done once you’ve paid Tom Nook back the 5,000 Nook Miles you owed for coming to his island.

Once you have an Axe, hitting a tree with it three times will chop the tree down and leave only a stump. The stump can be dug out if you want that gone. If you’d rather save the tree but get it out of your way, you’ll need a Shovel, which is also part of the Pretty Good Tool Recipes we talked about earlier. Eat a piece of fruit to get really strong, then use the shovel to dig up the tree. You can now dig a hole anywhere you wish and re-plant it there.

Now that you know how to chop down trees or dig them up and move them, be sure to visit our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more help paying Tom Nook back, which is almost certainly a journey with no end.