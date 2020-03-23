How to grow a Money Tree - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know to literally grow Bells on trees in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Money Trees are a trick as old as time when it comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But, if you’re new to the series, you probably don’t know how to use this simple trick to make thousands of Bells quite easily. Lucky for you, we’ve put all the details in the guide below, so grab your shovel, a bag of Bells, and let’s get to growing.

How to grow a Money Tree – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you’ve never heard of a Money Tree, then don’t stress. A lot of people haven’t. Basically, when playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s important to make Bells any way that you can. For many this can mean time traveling around or even playing the stalk market and selling Turnips. No matter what you decide to do, though, setting yourself up with some Money Trees is a fantastic – and legit – way to make lots of Bells on the fly.

Look for a shiny spot on the ground and then dig it up to be rewarded with Bells.

Things you’ll need to grow a Money Tree:

10,000 Bells in your inventory.

A shovel.

A good eye.

Patience.

Now that you know what you need, let’s kick this process off. All you need to do is wait until you spot one of those glowing spots on the ground – you know, the ones that you dig up for Bells. Well, when you manage to find one (they should appear daily), dig it up and claim the Bells. But wait! Don’t fill in that hole just yet. Instead, go ahead and open your inventory, and grab the Bells that you set aside earlier. If you haven’t already set aside some, grab 10,000 Bells from your Wallet and it should place them in an inventory spot. This will allow you to interact with them and bury them in the hole if you still have the shovel out.

Bury 10,000 Bells in the shiny hole you dug up and then wait a few days for the money tree to grow.

Once you bury the 10,000 Bells, go ahead and continue working. After a few days pass, the tree will grow and yield you 30,000 Bells. It will then continue to yield more Bells every few days, granting you a nice steady bit of income. If you have room, feel to make the most of the other shiny holes you find around the island.

