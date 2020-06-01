All Wedding Day furniture and clothing - Animal Crossing: New Horizons If you're looking to take part in the Wedding Day event for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then we can help. Here's what you need to know to get new wedding furniture and clothing.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has continued to spice things up with new events and bugs each month, and June is no different. All month-long players can hop into the game on their Nintendo Switches and check out the Wedding Day event, which includes loads of new items to collect. If you need to know how to get wedding furniture and clothing, then you’ve come to the right place.

All Wedding Day furniture and clothing

There are a total of 24 new wedding-themed items for players to collect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and if you want to get it all, then you’re going to need to put in some work. First off, make sure you know how to start the Wedding Day event. If you don’t, then you can check out the handy guide we’ve linked here in this article for more info.

You can purchase wedding furniture and clothing from Cyrus.

After arriving at the photoshoot, you’re going to need to complete several different shoots, one will take place each day throughout the rest of June. For each shoot that you complete, you can earn up to 11 Heart Crystals for the first seven days, and then up to 15 Heart Crystals for the rest of the month. Over the course of the first seven days, you can also acquire seven pieces of the furniture and clothing as a reward from Reese for completing the shoot. The remaining Wedding Day furniture and items can then be purchased from Cyrus using the Heart Crystals that you've acquired throughout the event.

Here's a full list of all the Wedding Day furniture and clothing:

Bridal Veil

Brown Wedding Flooring

Brown Wedding Wall

Cake Dress

Green Wedding Flooring

Green Wedding Wall

Reese & Cyrus Photo Plate

Wedding Arch

Wedding Bench

Wedding Cake

Wedding Candle Set

Wedding Chair

Wedding Decoration

Wedding Flower Stand

Wedding Head Table

Wedding-party Wall

Wedding Pipe Organ

Wedding Pumps

Wedding Shoes

Wedding Table

Wedding Tuxedo

Wedding Welcome Board

White Wedding Flooring

White Wedding Wall

Now that you’ve got an idea of all the items you can get, as well as how to get wedding furniture and clothing, make sure you check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more handy information.