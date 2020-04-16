How to catch a shark - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know to catch a shark in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Sharks are definitely some of the best-known predators in the Animal Crossing world, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players the perfect opportunity to catch and show off their very own shark. If you’re struggling to catch one of the apex predators of the ocean, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know to catch a shark in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to catch a shark

Like most fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, sharks have a specific time of the day and year that they appear. Now, there are a total of four species of sharks in New Horizons, and each one has its very own catching time.

You'll need to fish for sharks in the ocean.

The sharks available to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons include:

Whale Shark

Hammerhead Shark

Great White Shark

Saw Shark

Like some of the other rare fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Saw Shark and Great White Shark will only be available to catch from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. during their respective months, while the Whale Shark and the Hammerhead Shark are available throughout the entire day. Of course, like most creatures in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, these sharks are only available during specific times of the year.

For the northern hemisphere, these sharks are only available from June – September. In the southern hemisphere, sharks can only be caught between December – March. To find sharks around your island, look out for large fish shadows with fins on top. When you see one, go ahead and toss out your line like normal. Wait for the shark to bite, and then reel it in.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much else you can do to increase the chances of sharks spawning, other than to using Fish Bait in the ocean water. Of course, sharks are considered a rare fish, so it could take a lot of bait to show up.

Now that you know how to catch sharks, head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more help.