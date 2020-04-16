Do you need cedar or oak trees in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Find out whether you need to keep all those cedar, oak, and non-fruit trees in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As you work to improve your island and customize it, you’re going to find yourself having to make some tough decisions. While fruit trees are important for growing and selling fruit – there is a lot of money to be made in that market – other trees, like cedar and oak, might seem unnecessary. Before you go chopping down all of your oak or cedar trees, though, let’s take a moment to talk about why these two non-fruit trees are important.

Do you need cedar or oak trees?

The short answer is yes, you do. While fruit is important, and it definitely adds some spice to your island, you’ll want to keep some cedar, oak, and other non-fruit trees on your island for the various items that they can reward you with.

For one, you will find that some of the non-fruit trees on your island that look like normal trees are hardwood of softwood trees, rewarding you with that specific wood. This is handy if you’re having to build up a lot of items that require wood, as you can more aptly determine where to get the items that you need. These particular trees are also the trees that will change during special events – like the Cherry Blossom event which happened earlier in April.

Non-fruit trees can give you access to special event trees.

While cedar and oak trees won’t necessarily change that much during events, they do provide a nice additional look for your island, as well as a nice resource for wood, wasp hives, and furniture. These are items that tend to drop from non-fruit trees more often than not, so it’s definitely worth holding onto those trees when you can.

Of course, you can always make do without those specific trees if you so wish. The decision all comes down to how much you want to miss out on special event changes and the like. Now that you know what the purpose of oak and cedar trees are, you can head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more help.