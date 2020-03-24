How to cure Wasp stings - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to cure Wasp stings and get rid of your fat eye in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Wasp stings can be one of the most annoying things to deal with in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Not only do they interrupt your precious tree shaking, but they also leave you with a fat eye. If you’re looking for assistance curing Wasp stings, then we can help. In this guide, we’ll detail how to cure Wasp stings, as well as talk about how to avoid them in the future.

How to cure Wasp stings - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You’ll probably run into your fair share of Wasps as you explore your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you aren’t prepared for them, then chances are, you’re probably going to end up the victim of a few stings here and there. Thankfully, healing them isn’t too hard.

All you really need to do to cure a Wasp sting is use a little medicine. This will get rid of the sting right away, making you fit as a fiddle once more. Of course, like anything in Animal Crossing, there are a few different ways to get your hands on Medicine. You can either buy it or craft it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Medicine recipe

For those who haven’t gotten their hands on the DIY Medicine recipe, buying it from the Nooks is the only way to get it. You can purchase Medicine for a few hundred Bells from Timmy or Tommy, and then taking it is as simple as opening up your inventory and interacting with it. Of course, if you want to craft it, things are a little bit trickier.

How to craft Medicine

First, you need to acquire the Medicine recipe. This can be done by talking to a villager after you get stung. They’ll mention your face, and then give you the recipe to make the Medicine yourself. Thankfully, crafting Medicine is actually very easy, as you only need to ingredients – 3 Clumps of Weeds and a Wasp Nest. Once you have crafted the Medicine, go ahead and take it to get back up to 100%.

Now that you know how to cure Wasp stings, head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more details and information.