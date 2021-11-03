Unlock Brewster and The Roost - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Open up a coffee shop on your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by finding Brewster and unlocking The Roost.

It’s been a long time coming but Brewster and The Roost are finally in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players will need to put in a little bit of work and time to actually open up the coffee shop on their island, and it all begins with finding the animal responsible for it.

Find Brewster and unlock The Roost

You will need to find Brewster before you can unlock The Roost coffee shop on your island.

To open up the Roost shop in the Museum, you will first need to find Brewster. Unlike other vendors who arrive on your island randomly or have set schedules and locations, you will need to go out and get Brewster. Your journey begins with another feathered friend, Blathers.

Go to your Museum and speak with Blathers Accept the quest to find Brewster Travel to Brewster using the new boat system Find and chat with Brewster to convince him to head to your island Go back to your island Wait until the next day to find your Museum shut while The Roost is under construction Wait another day and the Museum will be open Go inside and find The Roost!

Because The Roost coffee shop is located in the Museum, you will first need to speak with the curator, Blathers. He will ask you to go and find Brewster, who is spending some time off on an island. You will need to use the new boat traveling mechanic added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Version 2.0.0.

After traveling to the island, search around for Brewster and chat with him. You’ll get to invite him to your island to open up his iconic coffee shop, The Roost. Now, all you need to do is wait two whole days for the Museum to undergo some construction. The Museum will be closed for one day during this time. When the Museum opens back up again, head inside and go into The Roost to find your new coffee shop and vendor all ready to go!

Now that you've got Brewster and The Roost on your island, take some time to learn about cooking, DIY recipes, and ingredients so you can start making fancy meals.