Cooking: DIY recipes & ingredients - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how the cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons works, including how to get new recipes, ingredients, and of course, how to cook.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons now lets players cook food using DIY cooking recipes. Before you can become a culinary master, you will first need to unlock the ability to make DIY cooking recipes. Once that’s out of the way, you can go about cooking and even learning new recipes.

How to unlock DIY cooking recipes

The Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+ will unlock the ability to start cooking meals.

To unlock DIY cooking recipes, you will need to visit the Resident Services building in town. In here you will find the Nook Stop, which is where you can redeem Nook Miles. This is where you will be able to unlock the ability to make and collect DIY cooking recipes.

Go to the Resident Services building Interact with the Nook Stop Select Redeem Nook Miles Unlock “Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+” for 2,000 Nook Miles

After buying “Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+” you will be able to find new cooking tabs in the DIY Recipes section of your NookPhone. Look for the Savory and Sweet sections for the appropriate recipes.

Visit Timmy and Tommy to purchase some more cooking recipes.

Your next stop should be Nook’s Cranny. Timmy and Tommy will have a card inside the cabinet called Basic Cooking Recipes. Purchasing this is a great way to flex those culinary muscles.

Go to Nook’s Cranny Open the cabinet Scroll down to the cards Unlock “Basic Cooking Recipes” for 4,980 Bells

Basic Cooking Recipes will add whole-wheat flour, brown sugar, seaweed soup, organic bread, gnocchi di patate, tomato puree, brown-sugar cupcakes, and carrot cake to your list of available DIY recipes.

From here on out, you should check the Nook Stop and Nook’s Cranny for new DIY recipe cards. You can also likely acquire new recipes like you would other DIY workbench cards: by finding them on the beach, in bottles, from balloons, and all the other avenues in-game.

How to get ingredients

While getting started on collecting DIY recipes, the real challenge will be getting ingredients in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This process will take some time, as it requires investing in shops on Harv’s island. These shops will take a day or so to open up. It seems as though you can only open one shop per day, so it will take a bit of time! We recommend having 700,000 Bells with you when you visit Harv's island, that way you're always prepared to invest in a shop. One of the shops is run by Leif, who can sell you things like Sugarcane start and wheat start, two ingredients needed for sugar and flour.

How to cook

To start cooking, visit a kitchen and interact with the bench. You may need to purchase a kitchen first!

After you’ve got your DIY cooking recipes and your ingredients, you will then need to actually cook. Thankfully, cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a rather logical process. You must use any of the cooking stations available in the game. This includes things like the kitchen island, open-frame kitchen, and other kitchen areas.

After interacting with a kitchen bench and confirming you want to cook, you can select what items to make. A lot of recipes require basic ingredients like flour (which requires wheat to make), so stocking up on your common goods is a great idea. Select what you want to cook and then confirm.

Now that you know the basics of cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can start unlocking new DIY cooking recipes, buying and finding ingredients, and cooking! Remember to check the stores each day for new ingredients and recipes so you can expand your cookbook.