How to unlock Terraforming - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out how to unlock Terraforming, one of the most anticipated new mechanics in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Terraforming is by far one of the most anticipated features in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Unfortunately for players, it doesn’t unlock right away. In this guide, we’ll break down how to unlock Terraforming, as well as go over some of the basics you need to know about this new system.

If you were hoping to have access to the Terraforming system in Animal Crossing: New Horizons early on, then you’re going to be disappointed. Not only will the new mechanic take hours to unlock, but you’ll actually need to complete the main story to actually acquire the ability to terraform your island the way that you want it to.

To unlock Terraforming, you’re going to need to build up your island until you have all 9 residents. On top of this, you’ll need to reach a rating of 3 stars to get KK Slider to come play a concert on the island. This can be accomplished by adding loads of flowers and outdoor furniture to your island to raise its presentation level.

Once unlocked you can terraform your island by adding rivers, cliffs, and even pathways.

Once you manage to get KK Slider to come to the island and play a concert, you’ll be able to unlock Terraforming. The day after the KK Slider concert, Tom Nook will appear outside of your house and give you the Island Designer App, which allows you to terraform. Now that you have the app you can get started customizing your island.

Before you can start creating new cliffs and rivers, though, you’re going to need to purchase the various permits for the water building and cliff building aspects of the Island Designer App. These can be purchased using Nook Miles at the Nook Terminal. You can also purchase a variety of different pathing options, which you can use to further customize your island the way that you want it.

Now that you know how to unlock Terraforming, head back to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more handy information, including our guide to all the fish in New Horizons.