Wake Gulliver - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons you might wander near the ocean and, as you do, you might see someone sleeping in the sand named Gulliver. Of course, you’ll walk over and try to wake him up, but Gulliver doesn’t seem to want to budge. This guide will explain how you can wake Gulliver in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Wake Gulliver

You’re going to feel silly, but to Wake Gulliver you just keep talking to him. Walk up to Gulliver and press A. He’ll mumble some nonsense, then you press A again and wait for your reply. This could take five, six, seven, or even more attempts. However, Gulliver will eventually get up and have a coherent conversation with you.

Of course, this is a video game and Gulliver is an NPC (non-playable character), so he’s got a quest for you. He is missing his Communicator Parts, and you’re just the island dweller he needs to find them. Luckily, they are a breeze to spot once you know where to look.

The Communicator Parts are all found on the beach, so stick to the sand. Make sure you have a Flimsy Shovel (or better) and look for tiny dark spots on the beach. Every so often a bit of water will squirt out of them. Head to that spot and dig. Most of the time you’ll find a Communicator Part, although every now and then you might get something else. Surprises are cool, though, right?

When you have all five Communicator Parts for Gulliver, head back to his location and hand them over. He will talk your ear off a bit more, then promise to send you a gift in the mail in a few days.

