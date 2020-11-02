When does mushroom season end in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Find out exactly when mushroom season ends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Mushroom season is here, which means a slew of new DIY recipes for fans to find and create in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you’re a fan of crafting all the items that become available, then you’re going to want to jump in and craft all of the new items before mushroom season ends. Not exactly sure when it ends? We can help.

When does mushroom season end in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Mushroom season will run from the beginning of November to the end of November for those in the northern hemisphere. This last month of fall is absolutely jam packed with items for you to gather and craft, so make sure you jump in before the season is over. For those in the southern hemisphere, mushroom season runs through the entire month of May, so you’re going to need to wait a bit before you can hop over to your island and grab the different mushroom types that spawn.

Because of the limited time, you’ll want to make sure you’re logging in and gathering all the mushrooms you can. Thankfully, we’ve already put together a guide to help you get mushrooms in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and even a guide that details how to use mushrooms.

If you’re looking for more help, you can always check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide, too. We’ve broken down hundreds of hours of gameplay tips and guides in one handy place, which means you’ll have everything you need to make the most of your time in your island paradise.

Now that you know how long the mushroom season will last, and when it ends, you can make the most of the time that you have. You can always time travel if you find yourself needing more time, though you should keep in mind that mushrooms only spawn when you actually load into the game, so make sure you travel day by day. Now, get out there and get to collecting!