Those who are still logging in to Animal Crossing: New Horizons each day may have noticed a new item popping up on their islands recently. Mushroom season has officially begun in the northern hemisphere, which means you’ll be able to find new mushrooms all around your island. But, what exactly are these mushrooms for and how do you use them?

How to use mushrooms - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mushrooms – like any other item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – are tied directly to new DIY recipes that you can acquire throughout the mushroom season. Set to run until the end of November, mushroom season will see five mushrooms appearing on your island each and every day that you visit your island.

There are multiple types of mushrooms for you to find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

There are an assortment of DIY recipes you can unlock during the mushroom season, and different recipes will require different types of mushrooms for you to craft them. Like other crafting items, all you need to do is visit a workbench with the items in your inventory and then you can craft as many as you want. Items you can craft in the mushroom collection include a Mushroom Wreath, and a shroom wall decorative item for your house. There are, of course, plenty of other DIY mushroom recipes, which you can check out in our handy guide.

If you’ve already crafted all the items that you want from the mushroom collection, then you can also sell the mushrooms down at Nook’s Cranny. They’ll sell for varying prices, ranging anywhere from 200 Bells for the basic types like the Round Mushroom to more expensive variants like the Rare Mushroom, which sells for 16,000 Bells.

Mushroom season runs through the month of November in the northern hemisphere, and in May for those in the southern hemisphere. Make sure you log in and grab any mushrooms you can before they're gone! If you missed out, you can always use our guide on how to time travel to go back to the start of the season.