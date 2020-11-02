All mushroom season DIY recipes - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Get ready for mushroom season with this complete list of all the mushroom DIY recipes available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Mushroom season is here for Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ players located in the northern hemisphere. Those preparing to jump into the seasonal event have quite a few items they can craft, as well as some nice DIY recipes to collect.
There are 12 DIY recipes attached to the mushroom season and finding every single one of them will take you quite a bit of work. You can unlock new recipes by finding more mushrooms or by collecting them from the messages in a bottle that appear on your beach each day.
The 12 mushroom DIY recipes you can obtain include:
- Forest Flooring
- Forest Wall
- Mush Lamp
- Mush Log
- Mush Low Stool
- Mush Parasol
- Mush Partition
- Mush Table
- Mush Umbrella
- Mush Wall
- Mushroom Wand
- Mushroom Wreath
Crafting all of these items will require you to collect as many mushrooms as you can, so make sure you check out our guide on how to get mushrooms. If you’re having trouble getting enough mushrooms, then you might want to think about learning how to time travel and going back in time to collect more mushrooms.
Want more help crafting each of these items? Here’s a look at the recipes and ingredients themselves.
Now that you know all the mushroom season DIY recipes, make sure you check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more helpful information and content.
-
