All mushroom season DIY recipes - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Get ready for mushroom season with this complete list of all the mushroom DIY recipes available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Mushroom season is here for Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ players located in the northern hemisphere. Those preparing to jump into the seasonal event have quite a few items they can craft, as well as some nice DIY recipes to collect.

There are 12 DIY recipes attached to the mushroom season and finding every single one of them will take you quite a bit of work. You can unlock new recipes by finding more mushrooms or by collecting them from the messages in a bottle that appear on your beach each day.

Forest Flooring

Forest Wall

Mush Lamp

Mush Log

Mush Low Stool

Mush Parasol

Mush Partition

Mush Table

Mush Umbrella

Mush Wall

Mushroom Wand

Mushroom Wreath

Crafting all of these items will require you to collect as many mushrooms as you can, so make sure you check out our guide on how to get mushrooms. If you’re having trouble getting enough mushrooms, then you might want to think about learning how to time travel and going back in time to collect more mushrooms.

Want more help crafting each of these items? Here’s a look at the recipes and ingredients themselves.

Mushroom DIY Recipes DIY Recipe Ingredients Forest Flooring Clump of Weeds (×10)

Skinny Mushroom (×2)

Round Mushroom (×2)

Rare Mushroom (×1)

Flat Mushroom (×2) Forest Wall Wood (×10)

Skinny Mushroom (×2)

Round Mushroom (×2)

Flat Mushroom (×2)

Elegant Mushroom (×2) Mush Lamp Clay (×5)

Skinny Mushroom (×1) Mush Log Log Stool (×1)

Skinny Mushroom (×2) Mush Low Stool Round Mushroom (×3) Mush Parasol Flat Mushroom (×3) Mush Partition Skinny Mushroom (×3) Mush Table Wood (×6)

Flat Mushroom (×2) Mush Umbrella Flat Mushroom (×3) Mush Wall Skinny Mushroom (×1)

Round Mushroom (×1)

Flat Mushroom (×1)

Elegant Mushroom (×1) Mushroom Wand Star Fragment (×3)

Skinny Mushroom (×3) Mushroom Wreath Tree Branch IconTree Branch (×10)

Skinny Mushroom IconSkinny Mushroom (×1)

Round Mushroom IconRound Mushroom (×1)

Flat Mushroom IconFlat Mushroom (×1)

Now that you know all the mushroom season DIY recipes, make sure you check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more helpful information and content.