How to get mushrooms - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to get mushrooms during the mushroom season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Mushrooms are a seasonal item that can only be found during November in the northern hemisphere and May in the southern hemisphere. If you’re trying to collect a lot of mushrooms, though, you’ll need to know the best way to find them.

How to get mushrooms - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mushrooms, like many items in the Animal Crossing world, can be found strewn around your island. Like Fossils and other limited items, mushrooms will only spawn a certain amount each day, which means finding all of them will be important if you plan to craft all of the different DIY recipes throughout the month.

Mushrooms can spawn next to trees anywhere around your island

If you’re looking for mushrooms, then you’re going to want to keep an eye around all the non-fruit trees that you have planted around your island. Five mushrooms will spawn each day, and they always spawn around the bottom of trees. It’s important to note that some mushrooms will be easily visible near the trees, while others will require you to dig up X spots on the ground near trees – similar to the X that appears where Fossils are.

There are five different types of mushrooms that can be found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The following list is ranked based on rarity, with the most common being near the bottom.

Round Mushroom

Flat Mushroom

Skinny Mushroom

Elegant Mushroom

Rare Mushrooms

There are some limitations to how these items can be found, though. While previous games in the Animal Crossing series required a perfect island rating to get. However, in New Horizons, you don’t need a perfect rating to make mushrooms appear. Instead, they’ll just appear randomly across your island, so long as you have room for them to grow. You don’t have to gather them all up in one day, either. You can wait until a few days have passed and then gather them up.

Now that you know how to get mushrooms, you can head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide. We’ll have more helpful content coming, like our guide on what to do with mushrooms.