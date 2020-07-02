All new fish in July - Animal Crossing: New Horizons A brief look at all the new fish arriving on your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island in July.

A new month has arrived, which means new fish for players to catch. If you’re curious to know more about the new fish available in July, the new can help. Here’s a brief look at all the new fish arriving on your island this month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Unfortunately, there aren’t a ton of new fish making an appearance in July, and those in the southern hemisphere will be saddened to learn that there aren’t actually any new fish to catch this month. Those in the northern hemisphere will notice that five new fish have joined the roster, bringing a load of new things for players to add to their museum collection.

To help make catching all the new fish easier, we’ve broken down each of the new catches below, including the best time to hunt for them, how much they sell for, and even what part of the island to look for them in. We’ve also included the shadow sizes, which should help you tell the difference between them much more easily.

If you’re just picking up Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then learning the basics first is going to be key to your success as an island representative. Make sure you know how to get the fishing rod before jumping in.

Fish Name Price Where to Find Shadow Size Time of Day Napoleonfish 10,000 Sea Largest 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. Puffer Fish 250 Sea Medium All day Blue Marlin 10,000 Pier Largest All day Sweetfish 900 Rivers Medium All day Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Sea Largest with a fin 4 a.m. - 9 p.m.

