How to get Kicks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out how to get Kicks, the shoe-selling salesmen to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As you progress in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll have the chance to invite new people to your island, purchase clothing and other items from traveling merchants, and more. But, if you’re trying to get your hands on some new shoes, then you’re going to want to know how to get Kicks to your island.

How to get Kicks to your island

While players can purchase shoes and the like from the Able Sisters Tailor shop, Kicks often offers a different variety of protection for your feet, as well as some new bags for you to show off to your friends. If you’re trying to get the shoe-selling skunk to appear on your island, then you’re going to want to hit a few handy milestones first.

Kicks selling shoes and other items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The basic gist requires you to:

Build Nook’s Cranny

Build Able Sister’s tailor shop

Upgrade Resident Services Tent

Of course, there is a lot of confusion around exactly what you need to know to get Kicks to come to your island. Despite this, we had Kicks appear after completing the things mentioned above. This means you’ll need to build Nook’s Cranny for Timmy and Tommy, and then get Mable to set up shop on the island as well. Finally, you’ll want to get the Resident Services Tent upgraded to a building.

These are all things that happen throughout normal game progression, and chances are you’ve probably already managed to pull off both if you’ve been playing since release. If for some reason you haven’t, then you can get the Able Sisters to set up by purchasing at least 5,000 Bells worth of different clothing from Mabel when she visits in the plaza. She will of course start appearing after you have built the first iteration of Nook’s Cranny.

Like other vendors, Kicks will set up in the Plaza randomly once a week. He’ll offer roughly three rows of items, including shoes, bags, and socks. Make sure you visit him and pick up anything cool he has to offer while he’s visiting. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Kicks can be invited to set up a shop of his own – at least not yet. Here’s hoping that changes in the future.

Now that you know how to get Kicks to your island, be sure to check out the rest of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more help.