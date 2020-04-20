How to get Log Stakes - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn everything you need to know to get Log Stakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The first time you actually need Log Stakes will come when you find yourself tasked with building a Log Bridge in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Up until now, you haven’t had to build too many things outside of tools to progress. If you’re struggling to figure out how to get Log Stakes, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know.

How to get Log Stakes - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Log Stakes are a pretty basic item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and one that can be used early on to divide areas of your island up. But if you haven’t started crafting any of them before Tom Nook tasks you with building a bridge, then it might be a little confusing, and you might find yourself asking – how do I get Log Stakes?

You'll need three pieces of wood to craft Log Stakes.

The good news is the answer is actually quite simple. Like many craftable items in New Horizons, players can find the Log Stakes in their DIY Recipe book on their Nook Phone. You can also view all of your craftable recipes by visiting a Workbench anywhere on your island. If you view the recipe you’ll see that it only takes three pieces of wood to craft a set of Log Stakes.

Not a fan of one of your villagers? You can kick villagers out by following these simple steps.

You can grab plenty of wood around your island by using a Flimsy Axe, Stone Axe, or even a regular iron Axe on your trees. There are three types of wood – so you’ll actually need regular wood, not softwood or hardwood. Once you have the three pieces of wood, head to a workbench and craft the items by finding them under the Housewares tab.

You'll need for Log Stakes to craft a Log Bridge the first time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Now that you know how to get Log Stakes, be sure to check out the rest of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more handy information to help you make the most of your time on your deserted island.