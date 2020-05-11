How to get rid of the food buff in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tired of accidentally breaking your rocks after eating a piece of fruit? Here's what you need to do to get rid of the food buff in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As you work to make your island better, you’re no doubt going to find yourself rearranging trees or needing to break down some of the rocks that spawn around your island. This is where fruit comes in handy. Not only can you sell this useful resource, but you can also eat it to obtain a food buff that allows you to completely move trees and break rocks. But what happens if you eat too many fruit, or you just need to get rid of the food buff for some reason? Well, that’s where we come in. Here’s what you need to know to flush that buff right down the toilet.

How to get rid of the food buff

If you need to get rid of the food buff in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and you don’t want to use it for something, then you can actually find yourself a handy little toilet and make use of it.

Sure, this might sound like a joke, but hopping atop a toilet in your house – or anywhere on your island really – will cause you to poop out the fruit that you ate, thereby ridding you of that pesky food buff that you no longer need. If you’re not sure if it worked, don’t sweat it. There is a handy little popup bit of dialogue, so just look out that a message saying “And that takes care of that!” and then you’re good to go.

You can use the toilet to get rid of the food buff in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

You can also keep track of your current food buff rating by looking in the top left of your screen. This is where the buff tracker pops up. Remember that each piece of fruit that you eat will reward you with one buff, and you can have a total of 10 at any given time. Of course, we wouldn’t recommend running around with this active all the time, as it could lead to accidentally breaking open rocks, or digging up trees you don’t want dug up.

